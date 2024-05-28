La Femme: A casual, Francophile summer disco

Creativity from the opposition

Magnée's understatement should, of course, be taken ironically. La Femme also gave a concert in the Vienna Arena exactly ten years ago - but at the time it went very unnoticed in the small hall. Magnée remembers this on the pompous open-air stage and shares the anecdote with the fans. It is also interesting to note that the catchy, flowing songs are basically born out of a serious opposition. "Sacha and I have fundamentally different ideas and discuss them very often," says Magnée, "but we also know when it's good and when a song sounds best for the people out there. The fact that La Femme are currently on the cusp between the mainstream and the indie world appeals to the blond musician. "A certain unpredictability is nice in order to stay relevant and not lose excitement. It's extremely important to me to create timeless music that isn't stuck in a particular decade." The performance in the arena certainly proves that this band was born for summer live parties. A reunion is definitely recommended.