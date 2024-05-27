Shipwreck: motorboat driver was drunk

The eight occupants of the motorboat, aged between 18 and 40, had come from a festival in the Danube Bend and, according to media reports, were on their way to another party when the accident occurred near Veröce, north of Budapest. Two dead bodies were recovered immediately after the collision with the MS Heidelberg. One passenger, an Italian citizen, was seriously injured and managed to escape to the shore. The police are hoping to obtain information about the accident as soon as the man is fit for questioning.