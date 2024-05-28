Pedal boat attack on German vacationer in lake?

However, the two defendants vehemently denied the serious accusations, saying that there had only been a verbal exchange. "I only realized that there was a swimmer near us when the man insulted us," said the 22-year-old. His companion admitted that he had splashed the "angry swimmer". "For fun!" According to the accused, the tourist also tried to get onto the pedal boat. "That's what caused the injuries," the 38-year-old was convinced.