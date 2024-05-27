Couple flees from burning car, which crashes into tree

The 63-year-old German and his 62-year-old wife were driving on the B177 from Zirl towards Seefeld at around 4.30 p.m. on Monday when the driver noticed that a vehicle behind him flashed its lights several times, according to the police. At Reith bei Seefeld, the man drove off the road and noticed to his horror that thick smoke was billowing out of the back of his car.