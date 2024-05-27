Vorteilswelt
Rear end began to smoke

Couple flees from burning car, which crashes into tree

Nachrichten
27.05.2024 21:00

The drive over the Zirler Berg in the Tyrolean district of Innsbruck-Land turned out to be dramatic for a couple from Germany on Monday. Their car burst into flames while they were driving. Another driver had to draw the attention of the driver (63).

comment0 Kommentare

The 63-year-old German and his 62-year-old wife were driving on the B177 from Zirl towards Seefeld at around 4.30 p.m. on Monday when the driver noticed that a vehicle behind him flashed its lights several times, according to the police. At Reith bei Seefeld, the man drove off the road and noticed to his horror that thick smoke was billowing out of the back of his car.

Burning car rolled into a tree
The couple then left the burning car in a hurry, whereupon it became independent and rolled downhill into a tree. There, the car finally caught fire.

Zitat Icon

The occupants fled the burning vehicle, which then rolled downhill against a tree and caught fire.

Die Polizei

The alerted fire department quickly had the flames under control, but could not prevent the car from burning out completely. According to the police, the cause was probably a technical defect.

62-year-old taken to hospital
Seefelder Straße was closed for a short time during the operation. The passenger was taken to hospital in Garmisch in Bavaria for a follow-up examination.

Nicole Greiderer
