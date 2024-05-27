Poisoned with nitrogen gas while boiling water

Heating the water on the stove almost proved fatal for an 88-year-old woman from the Innviertel region. The woman from Ried suddenly had health problems and a 49-year-old woman, who was also in the house, alerted the emergency services. When the Red Cross helpers arrived, their CO detectors went off immediately. These are fitted to the uniforms as standard and beep as soon as there is a dangerous concentration of the nitrogen gas carbon monoxide.