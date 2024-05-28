School disco broken up because of Nazi slogans

The teaching staff at the Louisenlund boarding school in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein reacted immediately and broke up the party. In a letter obtained by the news magazine "Spiegel", the Louisenlund Foundation announced that the incident would now be dealt with pedagogically. Possible sanctions will be discussed. It was also emphasized that the pupils "strictly reject any form of xenophobia or xenophobia". It is said to have been a "touch of stupidity" or an imitation of similar scandals.