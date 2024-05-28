Vorteilswelt
Another incident in Germany

School disco broken up because of Nazi slogans

27.05.2024 20:00

While heated debates continue in Germany about a Nazi scandal in a Sylt pub, a similar incident has now occurred at an elite boarding school in northern Germany. During a student disco last Thursday, some guests suddenly started chanting "Deutschland den Deutschen. Foreigners out" - again to the party hit "L'Amour Toujours" by Gigi D'Agostino.

The teaching staff at the Louisenlund boarding school in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein reacted immediately and broke up the party. In a letter obtained by the news magazine "Spiegel", the Louisenlund Foundation announced that the incident would now be dealt with pedagogically. Possible sanctions will be discussed. It was also emphasized that the pupils "strictly reject any form of xenophobia or xenophobia". It is said to have been a "touch of stupidity" or an imitation of similar scandals.

"All pupils must be aware that it is no joke to chant such slogans," Education Minister Karin Prien (CDU) made clear in a statement. She expects the incidents to be investigated thoroughly. According to reports, 60 of the 320 pupils at the grammar school have an "international" background themselves. Educating these young people costs parents around 53,000 euros a year.

Song ban at the Oktoberfest
Due to the recent reworking of the song "L'Amour Toujours", the organizers of the Oktoberfest do not even want to play the song this autumn as a precaution. "We want to ban it and I will ban it", Oktoberfest boss Clemens Baumgärtner told dpa on Monday. Baumgärtner said emphatically: "There is no place for all that right-wing bullshit at the Wiesn."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gabor Agardi
Gabor Agardi
