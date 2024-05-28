On the Alpe-Adria-Trail
From the glacier to Lake Wörthersee in 20 days
Starting on June 10: accompany me in this online travel diary on my 350-kilometre long-distance hike on the Alpe-Adria-Trail through one of the most beautiful regions in Austria. On 20 stages, I'm going from the highest mountain, the Grossglockner, to the turquoise-blue Wörthersee in Carinthia. Enjoy reading my updates and I look forward to the odd piece of advice, tip or like. Thank you. Yours, Diana.
I am a "repeat offender"! Almost two years ago I already
17 days from Velden via Slovenia to Italy and fell in love with the diverse beauty of the Alpe-Adria-Trail.
Probably the most important experience of all: hiking for days or weeks reduces life to the essentials: getting up, walking, arriving. You do fewer things - but you do them consciously. And in doing so, you not only get closer to a distant destination, but also to yourself at best.
After arriving in Muggia (Italy), it was clear to me at one point that I would also complete the remaining 20 stages of the long-distance trail. This year the time has come: I start my adventure in Carinthia on June 10 at the foot of the Pasterze, Austria's largest glacier.
The first day's stages are completely under the spell of the Hohe Tauern National Park and will take me above the Mölltal valley, with spectacular gorge crossings to Mallnitz and on to the artists' town of Gmünd. Hiking through the magical, archaic mountain landscape in the UNESCO Nockberge Biosphere Reserve is another highlight, before the route continues up and down via Arriach, the geographical center of Carinthia, on to the Gerlitzen, to Lake Ossiach and on to my destination, Velden am Wörthersee.
Tour data: 13.6 km/ascent: 110 m, descent: 1190 m/duration: approx. 6 hours
Overnight stay: Traditional hotel Der Glocknerwirt in Heiligenblut
Tour data: 12.8 km/ascent: 445 m, descent: 741 m/duration: 5 hours
Overnight stay: Hotel Döllacher Dorfwirtshaus
Tour data: 18.5 km/ascent: 948 m, descent: 134 m/duration: 7 hours
Overnight stay:Almgasthaus Marterle
Tour data: 12 km/ascent: 89 m, descent: 1098 m/duration: approx. 5 hours
Overnight stay:Mölltaler Appartements in Stall
Tour data: 19.9 km/ascent: 1086 m, descent: 836 m/duration: approx. 8 hours
Overnight stay: Fraganter Schutzhaus at 1770 m altitude
Tour data: 18.6 km/ascent: 206 m, descent: 713 m/duration: 6 hours
Overnight stay:Pension Haus Rita in Obervellach
Tour data: 17 km/ascent: 752 m, descent: 812 m/duration: approx. 6 hours
Overnight stay:Gasthof Kirchenwirt Kolbnitz
My tour on the AAT in Carinthia
- 20 stages, 350 kilometers: Various packages, information and booking center:
Homepage
Phone: 04782 930 93
E-mail: info@alpe-adria-trail.com
- Hiking with light luggage - accompanied and supported by the award-winning Trail Angels service, with luggage transport, shuttle services, quality-tested partner businesses, trail manual and the (reassuring) trail hotline
- Free trail app with all tour data and information for iPhone and Android in the app store
Tour data: 16.4 km/ascent: 674 m, descent: 221 m/duration: 6 hours
In order to be able to take a rest day, I will combine tours 9 & 10 and hike from Kolbnitz to Gmünd.
Tour data: 14.1 km/ascent: 220 m, descent: 527 m/duration: approx. 5 hours
Overnight stay:Gasthof Prunner in Gmünd
Tour data: 18.1 km/ascent: 299 m, descent: 451 m/duration: approx. 5 hours
Overnight stay:Hotel Moserhof in Seeboden on Lake Millstatt
Tour data: 21.5 km/ascent: 1602 m, descent: 403 m/duration: 8 hours
Overnight stay:Millstätter Hütte
Tour data: 24 km/ascent: 501 m, descent: 1698 m/duration: approx. 8 hours
Overnight stay:Hotel zur Postin Döbriach
Tour data: 17.3 km/ascent: 1046 m, descent: 0 m/duration: 6 hours
Overnight stay:Erlacherhaus in Radenthein
Tour data: 14.7 km/ascent: 991 m, descent: 1098 m/duration: approx. 7 hours
Overnight stay:Falkerthaus - the rustic hut in the Nock region
Tour data: 19.3 km/ascent: 1170 m, descent: 1680 m/duration: 8 hours
Overnight stay:Hotel Prägant in Bad Kleinkirchheim
Tour data: 19.1 km/ascent: 1129 m, descent: 1271 m, duration: 7 hours
Overnight stay: Gasthof Alte Point in Arriach (geographic center of Carinthia)
Tour data: 16 km/ascent: 1247 m, descent: 212 m, duration: 5 hours
Overnight stay:Gerlitzen Gipfelhaus
Tour data: 16.9 km/ascent: 93 m, descent: 1473 m, duration: approx. 6 hours
Overnight stay:Gasthof zur Post in Ossiach
Tour data: 17.5 km/ascent: 538 m, descent: 596 m/duration: 6 hours
Overnight stay:Hotel Garni Wurzer in Velden
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.