On the Alpe-Adria-Trail

From the glacier to Lake Wörthersee in 20 days

Nachrichten
28.05.2024 10:55

Starting on June 10: accompany me in this online travel diary on my 350-kilometre long-distance hike on the Alpe-Adria-Trail through one of the most beautiful regions in Austria. On 20 stages, I'm going from the highest mountain, the Grossglockner, to the turquoise-blue Wörthersee in Carinthia. Enjoy reading my updates and I look forward to the odd piece of advice, tip or like. Thank you. Yours, Diana.

I am a "repeat offender"! Almost two years ago I already
17 days from Velden via Slovenia to Italy and fell in love with the diverse beauty of the Alpe-Adria-Trail.

Probably the most important experience of all: hiking for days or weeks reduces life to the essentials: getting up, walking, arriving. You do fewer things - but you do them consciously. And in doing so, you not only get closer to a distant destination, but also to yourself at best.

After arriving in Muggia (Italy), it was clear to me at one point that I would also complete the remaining 20 stages of the long-distance trail. This year the time has come: I start my adventure in Carinthia on June 10 at the foot of the Pasterze, Austria's largest glacier.

The first day's stages are completely under the spell of the Hohe Tauern National Park and will take me above the Mölltal valley, with spectacular gorge crossings to Mallnitz and on to the artists' town of Gmünd. Hiking through the magical, archaic mountain landscape in the UNESCO Nockberge Biosphere Reserve is another highlight, before the route continues up and down via Arriach, the geographical center of Carinthia, on to the Gerlitzen, to Lake Ossiach and on to my destination, Velden am Wörthersee.

Etappe 1
Kaiser-Franz-Josefs-Höhe nach Heiligenblut

Tour data: 13.6 km/ascent: 110 m, descent: 1190 m/duration: approx. 6 hours
Overnight stay: Traditional hotel Der Glocknerwirt in Heiligenblut

Etappe 2
Heiligenblut nach Döllach

Tour data: 12.8 km/ascent: 445 m, descent: 741 m/duration: 5 hours
Overnight stay: Hotel Döllacher Dorfwirtshaus

Etappe 3
Döllach nach Marterle

Tour data: 18.5 km/ascent: 948 m, descent: 134 m/duration: 7 hours
Overnight stay:Almgasthaus Marterle

Etappe 4
Marterle nach Stall

Tour data: 12 km/ascent: 89 m, descent: 1098 m/duration: approx. 5 hours
Overnight stay:Mölltaler Appartements in Stall

Etappe 5
Stall nach Innerfragant

Tour data: 19.9 km/ascent: 1086 m, descent: 836 m/duration: approx. 8 hours
Overnight stay: Fraganter Schutzhaus at 1770 m altitude

Etappe 6
Innerfragant nach Mallnitz

Tour data: 23 km/ascent: 1052 m, descent: 936 m/duration: 8 hours
Overnight stay:Eggerhof in Mallnitz

Etappe 7
Mallnitz nach Obervellach

Tour data: 18.6 km/ascent: 206 m, descent: 713 m/duration: 6 hours
Overnight stay:Pension Haus Rita in Obervellach

Etappe 8
Obervellach nach Kolbnitz

Tour data: 17 km/ascent: 752 m, descent: 812 m/duration: approx. 6 hours
Overnight stay:Gasthof Kirchenwirt Kolbnitz

My tour on the AAT in Carinthia

  • 20 stages, 350 kilometers: Various packages, information and booking center:
    Homepage
    Phone: 04782 930 93
    E-mail: info@alpe-adria-trail.com
  • Hiking with light luggage - accompanied and supported by the award-winning Trail Angels service, with luggage transport, shuttle services, quality-tested partner businesses, trail manual and the (reassuring) trail hotline
  • Free trail app with all tour data and information for iPhone and Android in the app store
Etappe 9
Kolbnitz nach Hühnersberg

Tour data: 16.4 km/ascent: 674 m, descent: 221 m/duration: 6 hours

In order to be able to take a rest day, I will combine tours 9 & 10 and hike from Kolbnitz to Gmünd.

Etappe 10
Hühnersberg nach Gmünd – die Künstlerstadt in Kärnten

Tour data: 14.1 km/ascent: 220 m, descent: 527 m/duration: approx. 5 hours
Overnight stay:Gasthof Prunner in Gmünd

Etappe 11
Gmünd nach Seeboden am Millstätter See

Tour data: 18.1 km/ascent: 299 m, descent: 451 m/duration: approx. 5 hours
Overnight stay:Hotel Moserhof in Seeboden on Lake Millstatt

Etappe 12
Seeboden am Millstätter See auf die Millstätter Alpe

Tour data: 21.5 km/ascent: 1602 m, descent: 403 m/duration: 8 hours
Overnight stay:Millstätter Hütte

Etappe 13
Millstätter Alpe nach Döbriach

Tour data: 24 km/ascent: 501 m, descent: 1698 m/duration: approx. 8 hours
Overnight stay:Hotel zur Postin Döbriach

Etappe 14
Döbriach nach Langalmtal

Tour data: 17.3 km/ascent: 1046 m, descent: 0 m/duration: 6 hours
Overnight stay:Erlacherhaus in Radenthein

Etappe 15
Langalmtal zum Falkerthaus

Tour data: 14.7 km/ascent: 991 m, descent: 1098 m/duration: approx. 7 hours
Overnight stay:Falkerthaus - the rustic hut in the Nock region

Etappe 16
Falkerthaus/Lärchenhütte nach Bad Kleinkirchheim

Tour data: 19.3 km/ascent: 1170 m, descent: 1680 m/duration: 8 hours
Overnight stay:Hotel Prägant in Bad Kleinkirchheim

Etappe 17
Bad Kleinkirchheim nach Arriach

Tour data: 19.1 km/ascent: 1129 m, descent: 1271 m, duration: 7 hours
Overnight stay: Gasthof Alte Point in Arriach (geographic center of Carinthia)

Etappe 18
Arriach auf die Gerlitzen Alpe

Tour data: 16 km/ascent: 1247 m, descent: 212 m, duration: 5 hours
Overnight stay:Gerlitzen Gipfelhaus

Etappe 19
Gerlitzen Alpe nach Ossiach

Tour data: 16.9 km/ascent: 93 m, descent: 1473 m, duration: approx. 6 hours
Overnight stay:Gasthof zur Post in Ossiach

Etappe 20
Ossiach nach Velden

Tour data: 17.5 km/ascent: 538 m, descent: 596 m/duration: 6 hours
Overnight stay:Hotel Garni Wurzer in Velden

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Diana Zwickl
Diana Zwickl
