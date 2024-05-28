From the glacier to Lake Wörthersee in 20 days

The first day's stages are completely under the spell of the Hohe Tauern National Park and will take me above the Mölltal valley, with spectacular gorge crossings to Mallnitz and on to the artists' town of Gmünd. Hiking through the magical, archaic mountain landscape in the UNESCO Nockberge Biosphere Reserve is another highlight, before the route continues up and down via Arriach, the geographical center of Carinthia, on to the Gerlitzen, to Lake Ossiach and on to my destination, Velden am Wörthersee.