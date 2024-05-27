Vorteilswelt
Wildlife ecologist confirms

“Track in Vorderland comes from a brown bear”

Nachrichten
27.05.2024 14:48

An observant hiker discovered the tracks of a brown bear in the Rankweil-Übersaxen area in Vorarlberg on Sunday. State wildlife ecologist Hubert Schatz took a closer look at the tracks on Monday and confirmed the suspicion.

comment0 Kommentare

"It is clearly the track of a bear," Hubert Schatz is certain. From his point of view, however, there is no reason to panic. However, as the track found in Rankweil-Übersaxen is located in a popular local recreation area, certain behavioral recommendations must be followed.

Hikers should therefore be particularly vigilant in this area, not leave the marked paths and always keep dogs on a lead. Walks in the forest at night or at dusk should be avoided.

There is no need to panic when the bear roams through the woods (archive photo). However, everyone should observe a few rules of conduct.
There is no need to panic when the bear roams through the woods (archive photo). However, everyone should observe a few rules of conduct.
(Bild: APA/dpa/A3502 Horst Ossinger)

The following applies to everyone: No food or other waste should be left behind in the forest. Anyone living in the area should store their garbage in such a way that it cannot be rummaged through by the bear.

Farmers and other livestock owners are advised to bring their cattle into the barn overnight. Owners of beehives are advised to secure them with an electric fence.

Report sightings
Anyone who finds further tracks or sees the bear should report this to the nearest police station, the district administration or the provincial wildlife ecologist.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf