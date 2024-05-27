Prisoners of war dead: investigations against soldiers

Lawyer fears damage to image

In February, the lawyer warned Israeli commanders in a letter about possible illegal acts by Israeli soldiers in the Gaza war. There are "cases of unacceptable behavior that deviate from the army's values and orders", she wrote at the time. These included "inappropriate statements that encourage unacceptable phenomena, the unjustified use of force, including against prisoners, looting, including the use or removal of private property without operational necessity, and the destruction of civilian property". These are acts by individuals that are contrary to the values of the Israeli army. However, they caused serious strategic damage to the international reputation of the State of Israel and its army.