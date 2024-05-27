Arson: Villach man faces 12 years in prison

Three crimes committed at once

After less than an hour of deliberation, the jury came to the unanimous decision, by eight votes to zero, that the crime was attempted murder. Judge Lutschounig justified the level of the sentence by stating that although it had only been an attempt, the concurrence of three crimes - two attempted murders and one arson - was an aggravating factor. The defendant asked for three days to reconsider and the public prosecutor's office filed an appeal against the sentence.