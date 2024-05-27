Film success in Cannes
Beauty Mikey Madison is the new “Pretty Woman”
A wealthy man falls in love with a prostitute - in the 90s, the fantastic romantic comedy "Pretty Woman" was a box office hit. Now a movie with an (almost) identical storyline has once again become an absolute film success. Acting beauty Mikey Madison (25) is supposed to be the "new" "Pretty Woman" as Anora.
In 1990, a romantic comedy caused a worldwide sensation: A sex worker meets a rich businessman. He asks her for a night together and whether she would like to accompany him for a week.
And of course: he falls in love with her! Clearly, we're talking about "Pretty Woman"! Lead actress Julia Roberts (56) made her breakthrough with this successful film. Her successor is now Mikey Madison (25).
"Anora" awarded the Palme d'Or
The storyline of the new Cannes hit film "Anora" is very similar to that of the 90s classic and has now been honored with the Palme d'Or for best film at the film festival on the Côte d'Azur. Film critics are overflowing with enthusiasm for the new winner at the world's most important film festival.
Director Sean Baker proved that you don't need a huge budget to make a good movie. "Anora" is said to have cost just over two million euros, which is very little by Hollywood standards.
Mikey Madison enchants as Anora
In the new hit film, Mikey Madison as Anora not only enchants oligarch's son Ivan, played by Russian newcomer Mark Eidelstein (22), but everyone who meets her. Especially at the beginning of the film, the fairy tale of the girl who meets her supposed prince charming is astonishingly reminiscent of the classic with Julia Roberts.
However, the storyline of "Anora" then becomes more complex: Ivan persuades the beautiful Anora to have an impromptu wedding so that he doesn't have to go back to his parents. When they find out about it, they rush to New York to have the marriage annulled and a series of complications and escapes take their course. Whether there will be a happy ending for Anora, as there was for Vivian in "Pretty Woman", is something fans will have to wait and see.
