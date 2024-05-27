Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Film success in Cannes

Beauty Mikey Madison is the new “Pretty Woman”

Nachrichten
27.05.2024 17:00

A wealthy man falls in love with a prostitute - in the 90s, the fantastic romantic comedy "Pretty Woman" was a box office hit. Now a movie with an (almost) identical storyline has once again become an absolute film success. Acting beauty Mikey Madison (25) is supposed to be the "new" "Pretty Woman" as Anora.

comment0 Kommentare

In 1990, a romantic comedy caused a worldwide sensation: A sex worker meets a rich businessman. He asks her for a night together and whether she would like to accompany him for a week.

And of course: he falls in love with her! Clearly, we're talking about "Pretty Woman"! Lead actress Julia Roberts (56) made her breakthrough with this successful film. Her successor is now Mikey Madison (25).

Mikey Madison (center) and Mark Eidelstein (left) enchant as the leading actors and lovers in "Anora". (Bild: picturedesk.com/Yara Nardi / REUTERS / picturedesk.com)
Mikey Madison (center) and Mark Eidelstein (left) enchant as the leading actors and lovers in "Anora".
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Yara Nardi / REUTERS / picturedesk.com)

"Anora" awarded the Palme d'Or
The storyline of the new Cannes hit film "Anora" is very similar to that of the 90s classic and has now been honored with the Palme d'Or for best film at the film festival on the Côte d'Azur. Film critics are overflowing with enthusiasm for the new winner at the world's most important film festival.

"Anora" wowed critics in Cannes and was awarded the Palme d'Or. (Bild: AFP/APA/LOIC VENANCE)
"Anora" wowed critics in Cannes and was awarded the Palme d'Or.
(Bild: AFP/APA/LOIC VENANCE)

Director Sean Baker proved that you don't need a huge budget to make a good movie. "Anora" is said to have cost just over two million euros, which is very little by Hollywood standards.

Mikey Madison in a scene from "Anora". (Bild: Action Press/APA/ AP)
Mikey Madison in a scene from "Anora".
(Bild: Action Press/APA/ AP)

Mikey Madison enchants as Anora
In the new hit film, Mikey Madison as Anora not only enchants oligarch's son Ivan, played by Russian newcomer Mark Eidelstein (22), but everyone who meets her. Especially at the beginning of the film, the fairy tale of the girl who meets her supposed prince charming is astonishingly reminiscent of the classic with Julia Roberts.

However, the storyline of "Anora" then becomes more complex: Ivan persuades the beautiful Anora to have an impromptu wedding so that he doesn't have to go back to his parents. When they find out about it, they rush to New York to have the marriage annulled and a series of complications and escapes take their course. Whether there will be a happy ending for Anora, as there was for Vivian in "Pretty Woman", is something fans will have to wait and see.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf