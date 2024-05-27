Beauty Mikey Madison is the new “Pretty Woman”

However, the storyline of "Anora" then becomes more complex: Ivan persuades the beautiful Anora to have an impromptu wedding so that he doesn't have to go back to his parents. When they find out about it, they rush to New York to have the marriage annulled and a series of complications and escapes take their course. Whether there will be a happy ending for Anora, as there was for Vivian in "Pretty Woman", is something fans will have to wait and see.