Joined the AfD

According to the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office, the professional soldier had "almost penetratingly served" Russia in order to give the Russian armed forces an advantage. In doing so, he had betrayed militarily sensitive information, the representative of the federal prosecutor's office had criticized. The 54-year-old had acted as an agent for a state that had proven to be a ruthless aggressor. The man had joined the AfD around the same time. There are also accusations of espionage against representatives of the party.