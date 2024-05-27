Despite a lot of rain, stallholders are satisfied with Dult

We'll be happy to come again if it's possible," says Marco Beinhorn, summing up the Dult. The German from Kassel was represented with his "Starlight" music express for the first time at the big folk festival on the exhibition grounds. He set up his eye-catcher in a hall for the first time in Salzburg and says: "I've learned to love the hall." He is convinced that the lighting effects are shown to their best advantage throughout the day. "We're really happy with the way things went for us," reports Beinhorn.