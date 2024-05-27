Anniversary edition
Despite a lot of rain, stallholders are satisfied with Dult
We'll be happy to come again if it's possible," says Marco Beinhorn, summing up the Dult. The German from Kassel was represented with his "Starlight" music express for the first time at the big folk festival on the exhibition grounds. He set up his eye-catcher in a hall for the first time in Salzburg and says: "I've learned to love the hall." He is convinced that the lighting effects are shown to their best advantage throughout the day. "We're really happy with the way things went for us," reports Beinhorn.
Ms. Bachmaier had a slightly more critical view of her children's carousel. "It rained on us again and again. It's mainly the families who go home," she says. As a result, attendance was somewhat lower than in the past. Nevertheless: "Apart from the weather, everything was fine."
According to the organizers, a total of 205,000 people had visited the festival grounds over nine days by yesterday. In view of the weather, Dult boss Michaela Glinz says: "This confirms our concept of the indoor and outdoor combination with three halls."
