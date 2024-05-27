Vorteilswelt
Anniversary edition

Despite a lot of rain, stallholders are satisfied with Dult

Nachrichten
27.05.2024 10:15
"Apart from the weather, everything went well," was the verdict on the 50th Dult. Around 205,000 visitors flocked to the fairgrounds.
comment0 Kommentare

We'll be happy to come again if it's possible," says Marco Beinhorn, summing up the Dult. The German from Kassel was represented with his "Starlight" music express for the first time at the big folk festival on the exhibition grounds. He set up his eye-catcher in a hall for the first time in Salzburg and says: "I've learned to love the hall." He is convinced that the lighting effects are shown to their best advantage throughout the day. "We're really happy with the way things went for us," reports Beinhorn.

The crowds flocked to the 50th edition of the Dult at the Salzburg exhibition grounds, whatever the weather. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
The crowds flocked to the 50th edition of the Dult at the Salzburg exhibition grounds, whatever the weather.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)
The large Ferris wheel could be seen from afar. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
The large Ferris wheel could be seen from afar.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

Ms. Bachmaier had a slightly more critical view of her children's carousel. "It rained on us again and again. It's mainly the families who go home," she says. As a result, attendance was somewhat lower than in the past. Nevertheless: "Apart from the weather, everything was fine."

According to the organizers, a total of 205,000 people had visited the festival grounds over nine days by yesterday. In view of the weather, Dult boss Michaela Glinz says: "This confirms our concept of the indoor and outdoor combination with three halls."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Matthias Nagl
Matthias Nagl
