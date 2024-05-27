Lack of money
Rostfest in Eisenerz cannot take place in 2024
The Rostfest, a festival in the center of Eisenerz, will have to be postponed for another year. The reason given by the organizers was that "the necessary financial resources could not be secured to a sufficient extent".
The last Rostfest took place in 2022 for the time being - and it was a complete success. This could not change the fact that uncertainties in planning and financing forced organizer Uwe Gallaun to take a break in 2023. They wanted to reposition themselves for next year.
On Monday, however, the Rostfest announced the next cancellation via social media: "This decision was not easy for us. Despite intensive efforts to acquire adequate funding to bring the festival back to Eisenerz city center, the necessary financial resources could not be secured to a sufficient extent," it says.
However, they are not giving up and are continuing to work on the comeback of the Rostfest: "Our goal remains to further develop the Rostfest and to allow it to take place in its usual form in Eisenerz city centre, which is why we are continuing to work on realizing this vision in order to make the festival flourish again in the coming years."
