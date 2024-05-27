Coach wanted to stay
Xavi has to go: “I really don’t know why”
After two and a half years, it's over. Barcelona's 2:1 win at Sevilla went hand in hand with Xavi's last appearance as coach of the Catalans. After the game, the 44-year-old answered journalists' questions once again and explained that he didn't quite understand why he had to leave.
When asked on Sunday whether he felt relieved after his last game, Xavi replied: "No, because I wanted to stay! But I was told that I couldn't stay." Although he only wished the club the best, he wanted to make it clear: "It seems as if my words caused an earthquake from day one. I really don't know why. I think that the work we have done in this difficult situation has not been sufficiently appreciated."
The Spaniard had already declared his intention to leave Barcelona months ago, before the club's management managed to convince him to stay after all. However, statements made a few days ago about the club's financial situation did not go down well with Barca president Joan Laporta, and the tide has turned again, with Xavi now having to make way after all.
"You will have to suffer"
Hansi Flick is to take over; the former Germany coach will be presented as the new coach on Monday, according to reports from Catalonia. Xavi already has a bit of advice for his successor: "Be ready, because it won't be easy. You will have to suffer!"
