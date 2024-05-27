Dispute escalated
Pupil reaches for a knife at a school in East Tyrol
A knife was drawn during an argument at a secondary school in Lienz, and a punch is also said to have been thrown. Two pupils have now been temporarily suspended.
According to the police and the Directorate of Education, the incident occurred on 16 May before the start of lessons in front of the Egger-Lienz secondary school building. "There was an altercation between a total of four pupils without any recognizable previous history," according to the Education Directorate.
Investigation against 12-year-old
In the course of the argument, a 14-year-old allegedly punched a fellow pupil in the face with his fist and a 12-year-old threatened an opponent with a knife. "This was a pocket or adventure knife with a retractable blade," said the police, "which is not subject to the Weapons Act." The knife was seized and the 12-year-old is being investigated on suspicion of making a dangerous threat.
Several interviews are still pending, the statements are not entirely consistent.
Pupils suspended for two or three weeks
However, the police know nothing about a punch, as described by the education directorate; according to the investigators, there were no injuries. In response to another "Krone" inquiry, they stated that the facts of the case were being re-examined. In general, the matter is still under investigation, the police said: "There are still some interviews pending, the statements do not quite match up." Reports will then be submitted to the public prosecutor's office.
Young people with a propensity for violence should not be able to hide behind the age of criminal responsibility.
LR Astrid Mair
According to the Education Directorate, suspensions were imposed on Friday: The 14-year-old suspected batterer has to stay away from lessons for two weeks, the 12-year-old who allegedly pulled out the knife has been suspended for three weeks. He has not yet reached the age of criminal responsibility and therefore does not have to fear any charges.
Astrid Mair (ÖVP), Tyrol's councillor for security and youth affairs, criticizes this: "Young people who are prepared to use violence should not be able to hide behind the age of criminal responsibility." It is necessary to lower the age of criminal responsibility for serious cases from 14 to twelve years. Parents should also be held more accountable, the state councillor demanded, emphasizing that prison should only be the last resort.
