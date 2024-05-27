Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Dispute escalated

Pupil reaches for a knife at a school in East Tyrol

Nachrichten
27.05.2024 07:00

A knife was drawn during an argument at a secondary school in Lienz, and a punch is also said to have been thrown. Two pupils have now been temporarily suspended.

comment0 Kommentare

According to the police and the Directorate of Education, the incident occurred on 16 May before the start of lessons in front of the Egger-Lienz secondary school building. "There was an altercation between a total of four pupils without any recognizable previous history," according to the Education Directorate.

Investigation against 12-year-old
In the course of the argument, a 14-year-old allegedly punched a fellow pupil in the face with his fist and a 12-year-old threatened an opponent with a knife. "This was a pocket or adventure knife with a retractable blade," said the police, "which is not subject to the Weapons Act." The knife was seized and the 12-year-old is being investigated on suspicion of making a dangerous threat.

Zitat Icon

Several interviews are still pending, the statements are not entirely consistent.

Die Polizei

Pupils suspended for two or three weeks
However, the police know nothing about a punch, as described by the education directorate; according to the investigators, there were no injuries. In response to another "Krone" inquiry, they stated that the facts of the case were being re-examined. In general, the matter is still under investigation, the police said: "There are still some interviews pending, the statements do not quite match up." Reports will then be submitted to the public prosecutor's office.

Zitat Icon

Young people with a propensity for violence should not be able to hide behind the age of criminal responsibility.

(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

LR Astrid Mair

Bild: Birbaumer Christof

According to the Education Directorate, suspensions were imposed on Friday: The 14-year-old suspected batterer has to stay away from lessons for two weeks, the 12-year-old who allegedly pulled out the knife has been suspended for three weeks. He has not yet reached the age of criminal responsibility and therefore does not have to fear any charges.

Astrid Mair (ÖVP), Tyrol's councillor for security and youth affairs, criticizes this: "Young people who are prepared to use violence should not be able to hide behind the age of criminal responsibility." It is necessary to lower the age of criminal responsibility for serious cases from 14 to twelve years. Parents should also be held more accountable, the state councillor demanded, emphasizing that prison should only be the last resort.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Nicole Greiderer
Nicole Greiderer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf