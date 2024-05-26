LASK has decided: Darazs stays

For Radovan Vujanovic, Managing Director Sport at LASK, it is clear that Darazs is "the best solution" for the club. "He has proven that he is capable of developing a team further and stands for an attractive, attacking and courageous style of play. In addition, he has found a very good connection with the team in a very short space of time and has made a significant contribution to the players being able to call on their potential and strengths," Vujanovic was quoted as saying in a club statement.