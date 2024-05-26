Vorteilswelt
26.05.2024 13:02

April weather towards the end of May, according to the Geosphere Austria forecast published on Sunday for the coming week. The weather is set to remain unsettled and only moderately warm.

In the eastern half of Austria, it will remain mostly sunny and dry on Monday. Isolated rain showers will be limited to the mountains and hills. Further west, however, there will be significantly more clouds throughout the day, bringing the odd shower. From midday, individual thunderstorms are possible, especially in Tyrol and Vorarlberg. 8 to 14 degrees in the morning, 20 to 26 degrees during the day.

Showers replace sunshine
A cold front with dense clouds and rain showers will move across Austria from the west on Tuesday. Before the disturbance arrives, there will be a sunny start to the day in the eastern parts of the country, on the eastern edge of the Alps and in south-eastern Styria, but clouds and showers will replace the sunshine by midday. Occasionally, individual thunderstorms may mix with the precipitation. In the course of the afternoon, the tendency to shower will finally decrease from the west and the cloud cover will begin to clear. Highs will range from 14 to 23 degrees.

During the day, the sun will predominate on Wednesday. Usually only a few harmless patches of cloud or spring clouds will pass through. Only over the western mountains will there be a slight increase in showers in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will be between 18 and 24 degrees.

Heavy rain again on Thursday
A disturbance zone will bring dense clouds and heavy rain in the west in the morning on Thursday, while the morning will be quite sunny in the east and southeast. As the day progresses, however, dense clouds and rain showers will also spread to the eastern half of the country. Local thunderstorms are also possible. Temperatures will be roughly the same as the day before.

It will also be rainy on Friday
Another disturbance zone will bring heavy rain to large parts of Austria from the southwest from Friday morning. In the afternoon, the weather will improve only slowly, the rain will change to showers and there will also be breaks in the rain. Occasionally the sun will come out. Early temperatures: 8 to 13 degrees, daily highs: 15 to 22 degrees.

