Showers replace sunshine

A cold front with dense clouds and rain showers will move across Austria from the west on Tuesday. Before the disturbance arrives, there will be a sunny start to the day in the eastern parts of the country, on the eastern edge of the Alps and in south-eastern Styria, but clouds and showers will replace the sunshine by midday. Occasionally, individual thunderstorms may mix with the precipitation. In the course of the afternoon, the tendency to shower will finally decrease from the west and the cloud cover will begin to clear. Highs will range from 14 to 23 degrees.