Open Air in Seefeld
Alexander Eder gave a concert with his band at 1760 meters
Alexander Eder and his band members had been feverishly awaiting this moment for many months, and on Saturday the time had come: he gave his live concert at the Rosshütte in Seefeld. Hundreds of fans were thrilled and let themselves be carried away.
Clouds, wind, rain, sun - the weather conditions were mixed. But that didn't dampen the motivation of the Lower Austrian and his band members. "We're delighted to finally be here."
They have been on the road together musically in this constellation since February 2020. "As an artist, I always like to be the center of attention, but what my band members achieve, especially live, and what I've been able to learn from them in this area is incredible. They have many years of experience in the metal sector," emphasized Eder.
"Didn't look for each other, but found each other anyway"
For Daniel Schatz, this is "a wonderful journey" - and he specified: "We weren't looking for each other, but we found each other anyway." Lukas Husak clarified: "We're talking about more than just friendship here. We spend so much time together, we're a little family." And Jakob Plochberger and Kathi Hinterberger (standing in for Alexander Bauer) added: "We work hard for our success and always want to get better - that's what unites us, of course."
Before the crew rocked the stage, three Tyrolean support acts fired up the hundreds of fans: Benjamin Keplinger, the Mountain Monkeys and the Autsiderz. They gave it their all throughout the afternoon. "These are all great musicians who have a lot to offer," emphasized Eder.
"We will provide the necessary heat"
Eder and his band took to the stage at 5.30 pm. "If the weather isn't hot, we'll provide the necessary heat," announced Husak. No sooner said than done: they got off to their usual rocking start and got their fans going straight away.
In addition to well-known songs, they also performed new creations. For example, "Mit den Jungs" - a song that was written in Seefeld. For around an hour and a half, they gave their all at the highest musical level. "They manage to make us forget our everyday lives for a short time," beamed Jana, Jasmina and Sofia.
