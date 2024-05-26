Vorteilswelt
Open Air in Seefeld

Alexander Eder gave a concert with his band at 1760 meters

Nachrichten
26.05.2024 09:00

Alexander Eder and his band members had been feverishly awaiting this moment for many months, and on Saturday the time had come: he gave his live concert at the Rosshütte in Seefeld. Hundreds of fans were thrilled and let themselves be carried away.

comment0 Kommentare

Clouds, wind, rain, sun - the weather conditions were mixed. But that didn't dampen the motivation of the Lower Austrian and his band members. "We're delighted to finally be here."

They have been on the road together musically in this constellation since February 2020. "As an artist, I always like to be the center of attention, but what my band members achieve, especially live, and what I've been able to learn from them in this area is incredible. They have many years of experience in the metal sector," emphasized Eder.

Alexander Eder was in the best of moods and on top form at the Rosshütte - to the delight of the hundreds of fans. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Alexander Eder was in the best of moods and on top form at the Rosshütte - to the delight of the hundreds of fans.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

"Didn't look for each other, but found each other anyway"
For Daniel Schatz, this is "a wonderful journey" - and he specified: "We weren't looking for each other, but we found each other anyway." Lukas Husak clarified: "We're talking about more than just friendship here. We spend so much time together, we're a little family." And Jakob Plochberger and Kathi Hinterberger (standing in for Alexander Bauer) added: "We work hard for our success and always want to get better - that's what unites us, of course."

The open air took place at 1760 m. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
The open air took place at 1760 m.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Sofia, Jasmina and Jana (from left) are loyal followers of Eder on social media. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Sofia, Jasmina and Jana (from left) are loyal followers of Eder on social media.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Before the crew rocked the stage, three Tyrolean support acts fired up the hundreds of fans: Benjamin Keplinger, the Mountain Monkeys and the Autsiderz. They gave it their all throughout the afternoon. "These are all great musicians who have a lot to offer," emphasized Eder.

"We will provide the necessary heat"
Eder and his band took to the stage at 5.30 pm. "If the weather isn't hot, we'll provide the necessary heat," announced Husak. No sooner said than done: they got off to their usual rocking start and got their fans going straight away.

In addition to well-known songs, they also performed new creations. For example, "Mit den Jungs" - a song that was written in Seefeld. For around an hour and a half, they gave their all at the highest musical level. "They manage to make us forget our everyday lives for a short time," beamed Jana, Jasmina and Sofia.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jasmin Steiner
Jasmin Steiner
