World-famous as the “Doge” meme: Bitch Kabosu is dead

Becoming an immortal meme as a "Doge"

In 2010, the kindergarten teacher from the city of Sakura near Tokyo took pictures of her pet, which she had just taken from the animal shelter, and published them on her blog. One of them, in which "Kabosu" looks inquisitively sideways into the camera, soon became a meme. The photo of the dog, known as "Doge" - a distorted form of "Dog" - was often combined with text in equally distorted English and was widely shared on social networks and internet forums and became the basis for many jokes. There are also countless adaptations of the image.