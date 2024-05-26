Open day
500 interested visitors at the SALK nursing school
More than 500 interested people came to the open day at the School for Healthcare and Nursing at the Salzburg Provincial Hospitals. From the fall, it will also be possible to train as an X-ray assistant for the first time.
The young interested parties were able to find out about the current opportunities for training in healthcare and nursing professions as well as the respective funding options.
The open day also provided an opportunity for direct exchange and getting to know the community better. This allowed the young people to form their own impression of the courses on offer in an informal setting.
The following apprenticeships will start in fall 2024
■ Surgical assistance
■ Medical assistant professions
■ Nursing assistant (PFA) full-time and part-time
■ PFA nostrification course
■ Upgrade to PFA part-time
■ Various further training courses for nursing staff
Further information is available on the SALK website.
