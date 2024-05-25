Deep fall: Rudy Giuliani is now selling coffee

That's what you call falling low. At the height of his career in the early 2000s, he was ennobled as "America's Mayor". But Rudy Giuliani is now considered a political oddball because of his unshakeable claim that Joe Biden stole the 2020 election from Donald Trump. He has also been charged with election rigging in several states and is facing bankruptcy. To raise money, the 79-year-old is now selling his own coffee on his social media page.