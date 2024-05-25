Police operation
Ex-ÖSV hopeful taken away during climate protest!
He used to be a beacon of hope for Austria's Alpine ski team, but now he's only making a name for himself as a climate activist: Julian Schütter, who ended his active career this February, caused a stir and a police operation today with a climate protest in Upper Austria!
The population and high dignitaries had actually come together for the ceremonial opening of the Krems-Au retention basin - a project that was initiated in the wake of a devastating flood in 2022 to prevent similar disasters in the future.
What nobody had expected at the event held directly at the retention basin near Wartberg in the district of Kirchdorf: in the middle of a speech by Governor Thomas Stelzer, members of the "last generation" stormed the podium and unfurled banners.
"They make these disasters more frequent ..."
Ex-skier Schütter also took the floor from the audience and sharply criticized the politicians. "This kind of obstruction will not protect you from disasters as long as state governors manage to continue to approve gas drilling and continue to massively seal the land [...] They make these disasters more frequent ..."
Schütter didn't get any further, however, because after these words, the 26-year-old was taken down from his "speaker's seat" on a table by police officers and led out of the marquee ...
