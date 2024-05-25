New photos:
Norway’s Mette-Marit gives a glimpse into her home
The Norwegian crown prince and crown princess have had new official portrait photos of themselves published in recent days. In some of the pictures, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon also provide a glimpse into their cozy home with dog "Molly" at Skaugum Manor. In a new picture, 50-year-old Mette-Marit looks like the queen she will one day be.
In one of the pictures, a sophisticated detail immediately catches the eye: behind an elegant armchair, a large woven carpet adorns the wall.
Royal hobby
Connoisseurs of the Crown Princess suspect that this is a work by her own hand. Mette-Marit has discovered a passion for weaving in recent years and has already been able to demonstrate her talent in public appearances.
Lover of literature
The royal photographer Dusan Reljin also photographed the 50-year-old princess in front of a cozy-looking, green-painted library.
Mette-Marit's greatest hobby is literature. She is an avid reader and was appointed ambassador for Norwegian literature abroad in 2017.
In most of the new photos, Mette-Marit is wearing a white dress. Her make-up is delicate and very fresh, her blonde hair falls in waves over her shoulders. She looks light and carefree.
Diagnosis of pulmonary fibrosis
But a crown princess is not spared the blows of fate. In 2018, she was diagnosed with a chronic lung disease, pulmonary fibrosis.
The lungs are attacked by an inflammation of the connective tissue, and those affected often suffer from shortness of breath, coughing and shortness of breath. Since then, Mette-Marit has occasionally cut back and canceled appointments - but the princess's appearance has not changed.
Like a queen
In addition to the affectionate, private photos, the Norwegian crown prince and princess also posed for official photos in royal robes with sashes and medals.
In one of the pictures, Mette-Marit is wearing a white dress, a red sash and Queen Sonja's "Amethyst Necklace Tiara". In the opinion of many, the picture of her standing in a portico already makes her look like the queen she will one day be.
Two other couple photos with husband Haakon show Mette-Marit in a red dress with the "Daisy Tiara".
Together for 25 years
Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon met in 1999 at a music festival in Kristiansand in southern Norway. They got engaged at the end of 2000 and married on August 25, 2001 in Oslo Cathedral, where Mette-Marit walked gracefully down the aisle with her hand in the crook of Haakon's arm.
Norway already saw the future queen at that time - Mette-Marit will bear this title when her husband ascends the throne one day after his father King Harald V.
