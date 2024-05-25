Analysis of the Sylt video
“Right-wing extremism also a problem for higher classes”
The racist slogans in the Sylt video show a normalization of right-wing extremist content. This has now been analyzed by German social psychologist Pia Lamberty. "Without there being any form of contradiction, social norms are simply being broken."
"People can express extreme slogans in public without hesitation," said the co-director of the Center for Monitoring, Analysis and Strategy (Cemas), which investigates radicalization and conspiracies online. The song "L'amour Toujours" ("Always love" in German) is now increasingly linked to racist slogans. "That also does something to the brain."
Exercising power
Social psychologist Lamberty pointed out that right-wing extremism is not just a problem in eastern Germany "or among people with a lower income, but also among higher classes". Racism also comes from people who have studied or are in management positions. It is about the exercise of structural power. Structural means that it is neither an individual nor a situational problem.
Right-wing extremism is not just a problem in eastern Germany or among people with a lower income, but also among the upper classes.
Sozialpsychologin Pia Lamberty
Spread on social media
According to Lamberty, those affected could avoid places where racist remarks are made without being contradicted. As reported , the racist incident in a noel bar on the German island of Sylt caused outrage (see video above). In a short video that was circulated on social media, young people shout "Foreigners out" and "Germany to the Germans" to the party hit "L'amour Toujours" by Gigi D'Agostino. State security investigates.
