Moscow reports:
Drone hits Russian nuclear missile early warning system
A radar of a Russian early warning system against nuclear missiles was damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack. This was reported by a former Russian ambassador and the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
Photos of damage to the system near the city of Armavir in southern Russia have appeared on Russian and Ukrainian channels, according to a situation report. On the Russian side, former ambassador to NATO Dmitry Rogozin made a statement on Saturday. He wrote on Platform X of damage to the early warning system, "a key element of the military control of the strategic nuclear forces." The Russian early warning radar of the Voronezh-DM type near Armavir can reportedly detect attacking nuclear missiles at a distance of 6,000 kilometers.
Senator: US government knew about it
Rogozin, now a Russian senator, accused the US government of planning this attack or at least knowing about it. Such actions bring the world closer to the abyss of nuclear war. The Kremlin or the Russian Ministry of Defense, however, did not comment.
The Ukrainian attack is said to have taken place on Thursday night. At that time, the Ukrainian army also fired missiles at a communication node of the war opponent on the Crimean peninsula.
Here you can see a tweet from Senator Dmitry Rogozin.
Western weapons against Russia?
"There are tons of targets in Russia that can be attacked with drones. And there are a handful of targets that you avoid, and this is one of them," commented Norwegian military expert Thord Are Iversen on Platform X. The Ukrainian government is currently negotiating with its Western partners to be allowed to use their weapon against targets in Russia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
