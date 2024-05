“Time for lazing around” is over: Geiss threatens daughters

On Monday, RTLZwei will be showing the latest episode of the reality series "Davina & Shania - We Love Monaco". It reveals that there has apparently been a lot of trouble between Robert Geissen and his adult daughters. He and his wife Carmen Geiss think their daughters should have had a decent job by now and want to deprive them of their luxury privileges. Threatening them with the money tap is pointless, as the girls already earn enough from the shows for it to be a threat.