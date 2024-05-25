Government inactive: New gas price shock looming

Gas prices are rising again

"We have been putting pressure on the German government for years to implement feasible diversification steps - from booking pipeline capacities from Norway to expanding the WAG loop, there seems to be no agreement. There is still no binding timetable for implementation. The Federal Government's inaction shows a lack of responsibility. The public will have to foot the bill again, as gas prices are now rising again due to the uncertainties."

Exit requires several steps

In order to guarantee Austria's energy security and ensure economic stability, several measures need to be taken. The diversification of gas sources is crucial in order to reduce dependence on Russia and cushion future price shocks. In addition, the German government should take action at European level to create a legal basis for exiting problematic contracts together with the EU and to get the EU internal energy market off the ground: The German gas levy must be fought much more actively and loudly because it makes Austria's imports more expensive.