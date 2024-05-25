Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

No access to contracts

Government inactive: New gas price shock looming

Nachrichten
25.05.2024 12:49

After two years of war, Austria has still not managed to reduce its gas imports from Russia, let alone withdraw from them. Many see the reason for this in the government's inaction and disunity.

comment0 Kommentare

A recent NEOS inquiry submitted to the "Krone" newspaper shows that the Ministry of Climate Protection has still not inspected the OMV-Gazprom contracts after two years of discussions. The Pinken speak of an ÖVP blockade in the attempt to create a legal basis for access to the contracts.

"Pure lip service"
The announcement by Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) to examine whether there are possibilities to gain access to the contracts via the parliamentary route of a law "turns out to be mere lip service", criticizes energy spokesperson Karin Doppelbauer.

NEOS energy spokesperson Karin Doppelbauer (Bild: Markus Wenzel)
NEOS energy spokesperson Karin Doppelbauer
(Bild: Markus Wenzel)

Others acted, Austria did not
The green-led climate ministry has made a proposal on how to gain access to gas supply contracts. However, no agreement could be reached with the ÖVP on this. According to the response to the inquiry, no internal or external review of the exit options from the contract between OMV and Gazprom has yet been commissioned. Austria has thus remained inactive in examining the options for exiting the contract, while other Western European countries have either terminated their long-term supply contracts due to the supply shortfall in 2022 - or have taken legal action against Gazprom.

Gazprom threatens to cut off supplies again
Currently, a court ruling could lead to the seizure of payments and thus contribute to a new delivery stop by Gazprom. "The federal government is delaying the most important case for Austria as a business location. Since the start of the war, more than ten billion euros have flowed out of Austria for Russian gas. The risk of a delivery stop has increased massively because Gazprom's unilateral delivery stop has legal repercussions. At the same time, the federal government has failed to strengthen its independence from Russia, to rapidly expand the gas infrastructure (WAG loop) and to put massive pressure on Germany to abolish the harmful gas levy," explains the pink MEP.

Gas prices are rising again
"We have been putting pressure on the German government for years to implement feasible diversification steps - from booking pipeline capacities from Norway to expanding the WAG loop, there seems to be no agreement. There is still no binding timetable for implementation. The Federal Government's inaction shows a lack of responsibility. The public will have to foot the bill again, as gas prices are now rising again due to the uncertainties."

Exit requires several steps
In order to guarantee Austria's energy security and ensure economic stability, several measures need to be taken. The diversification of gas sources is crucial in order to reduce dependence on Russia and cushion future price shocks. In addition, the German government should take action at European level to create a legal basis for exiting problematic contracts together with the EU and to get the EU internal energy market off the ground: The German gas levy must be fought much more actively and loudly because it makes Austria's imports more expensive.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Petja Mladenova
Petja Mladenova
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Karl Nehammer
ÖVPOMVNEOS
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf