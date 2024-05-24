Wegleitner: “Unpack the bathtub again tomorrow”

Christian Wegleitner (Austria coach): "We said before the game that we were going into it with the aim of offering the spectators something and getting a result that would keep us alive for Tuesday. If you look at what happened today, a lot has been achieved. Now it's time to recover well and unpack the bathtub again tomorrow. We have one more day than this week, which is almost vital if we want to go into the next game in good shape. We came under a lot of pressure at the end against a very good Hartberg team. We knew before the game that there would be a phase in which we would have to suffer. That's exactly what happened."