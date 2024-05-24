Reactions to the game
Wegleitner: “Unpack the bathtub again tomorrow”
Austria have put themselves ahead in the clash with TSV Hartberg for the last European Cup ticket. Austria coach Christian Wegleitner is satisfied with the game. Now it's time to recover well until Tuesday.
Christian Wegleitner (Austria coach): "We said before the game that we were going into it with the aim of offering the spectators something and getting a result that would keep us alive for Tuesday. If you look at what happened today, a lot has been achieved. Now it's time to recover well and unpack the bathtub again tomorrow. We have one more day than this week, which is almost vital if we want to go into the next game in good shape. We came under a lot of pressure at the end against a very good Hartberg team. We knew before the game that there would be a phase in which we would have to suffer. That's exactly what happened."
MarkusSchopp (Hartberg coach): "We would have hoped to be in a better position for the second leg. So we're chasing a goal. It's not quite ideal, but the result is right because of the game. We have to accept that and do better. Our opponents were better on the pitch at the start of the first and second half. We have to do better and I'm sure we'll do better on Tuesday. In both situations in the penalty area, there are referees who decide one way or the other. He decided it that way. It is what it is."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
