Ceasefire within reach? Parties sense Putin trap

Greens see "rotten" compromise

The Greens also emphasize Kiev's decision-making authority, but at the same time speak of a "rotten peace compromise". Putin would still have a foot in the door in Europe. "It is questionable and remains to be seen how serious the alleged Russian desire for a ceasefire is, while the Ukrainian civilian population and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine are being relentlessly bombed on a daily basis," the Greens tell krone.at.