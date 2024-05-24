Only FPÖ euphoric
Ceasefire within reach? Parties sense Putin trap
Vladimir Putin is said to be seriously considering a ceasefire in Ukraine. A krone.at survey of the domestic parliamentary parties shows that the Kremlin leader's words have lost weight. Only FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl sounds euphoric and makes full-bodied announcements.
Could weapons soon be laid down in Ukraine? In private, Kremlin boss Putin is said to be increasingly expressing his frustration at the West's resilience. A Reuters investigation into Moscow's inner circle of power suggests that the dictator is prepared to "freeze" the current front lines.
Should Ukraine consider a ceasefire under these conditions or would that just be a postponed defeat?
NEOS and SPÖ sense a trap
The SPÖ believes that peace is the "order of the day" - but not to the detriment of Ukraine. The Social Democrats would not comment on rumors that obviously fit in well with the Russian leadership's narrative anyway, according to foreign policy spokesperson Petra Bayr.
The NEOS are clearer: "Putin is known for trying to create confusion and discord with disinformation. This is also part of his multi-layered attack attempts." European support for Ukraine until it regains its full sovereignty and all occupied territories is "not least in the interests of security and peace in the EU and therefore also in Austria".
This cannot be the goal.
NEOS
For the Pinks, the "freezing" of the conflict is rather a "dictated defeat for Ukraine, which would lose a fifth of its territory as a result". This deal would encourage Putin to carry out further attacks and release him from paying reparations. "That cannot be the goal." However, Ukraine must decide for itself.
Greens see "rotten" compromise
The Greens also emphasize Kiev's decision-making authority, but at the same time speak of a "rotten peace compromise". Putin would still have a foot in the door in Europe. "It is questionable and remains to be seen how serious the alleged Russian desire for a ceasefire is, while the Ukrainian civilian population and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine are being relentlessly bombed on a daily basis," the Greens tell krone.at.
The FPÖ, on the other hand, sounds more euphoric. "Now is the time to bring Austria's importance as a neutral country into play in order to put an end to the senseless bloodshed in Ukraine," FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl commented on the report from Putin's circle of influence. The European Union must stop its "warmongering".
Kickl wants to bring Putin to Vienna
The Austrian Federal Government is called upon to use this "new situation to actively offer Austria as a neutral place for further negotiations in order to finally put an end to this senseless conflict". Kickl claims that, as Federal Chancellor, he would have encouraged both sides to engage in "genuine peace negotiations on red-white-red soil" from the outset.
However, the other parties doubt the Kremlin leader's seriousness. They point to the Russian boycott of the upcoming peace conference in Switzerland. The conference aims to develop practical steps for a future peace process. The meeting on Lake Lucerne was organized at the request of Ukraine and is currently the only initiative supported by countries from all regions of the world.
Chancellor takes part in conference
"The peace conference in June is an important step towards preparing the ground so that peace is possible again. The situation is sensitive - but our clear goal must nevertheless be Peace on our continent and an end to the dying!" declared Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) recently.
Nehammer announced his participation on Tuesday:
A "broad alliance of allies for peace is needed, also outside the echo chambers of the EU". This is precisely why the talks with the heads of state and government from many regions of the world in Switzerland are "valuable". The People's Party left the question on the latest developments unanswered.
