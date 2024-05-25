Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Salzburg research:

“Buddy” robot to keep senior citizens company

Nachrichten
25.05.2024 07:00

Salzburg researchers are working on the ideal companion for the elderly. Senior citizens in a test program already like "Buddy". What the little one can do. And when it will be launched on the market.

comment0 Kommentare

A little tinny friend like this has a huge advantage. He simply always has time. Old people in particular suffer from the fact that their children can only spend a limited amount of time with them. The young are plagued by a guilty conscience, the old feel lonely.

This should be a thing of the past in future. At least for senior citizens who make friends with a rolling, talking robot in their home. A project by Salzburg Research, the Salzburg state research organization, promises to be groundbreaking. Oliver Jung and colleagues are working on "Buddy" together with French and Dutch researchers.

Oliver Jung lets the little robot look over his shoulder as he programs it. It is designed to prevent loneliness and keep old people healthy for longer. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Oliver Jung lets the little robot look over his shoulder as he programs it. It is designed to prevent loneliness and keep old people healthy for longer.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

The little fellow only reaches up to an adult's knee. With its artificial intelligence, however, it should become a real companion for certain people and thus prevent loneliness. "Buddy can already speak a few sentences. When he is ready for the market, he will be able to have a proper conversation with his owner," says Oliver Jung, describing the goal that the Salzburg team is pursuing. The little robot also follows its owner, so it is always close by.

Zitat Icon

Buddy should be available for purchase in around three and a half years. The Dutch health insurance company is already considering a subsidy.

Oliver Jung, Forscher bei Salzburg Research

The French company Bluefrog originally invented the robot for autistic children. According to Jung, a former animator from the famous Californian film company Pixar designed the robot's face. However, the Salzburg researchers are turning the tables on the project. It is not the senior citizens who are to learn from the robot's facial expressions, but vice versa.

Robot should recognize how seniors are feeling
In the final stage, "Buddy" will be able to recognize what its human counterpart needs. Its task will be to find out how its owner is doing based on facial expressions, voice and dialog. He will also make suggestions such as "Why don't you call your not again?

Interested parties can get to know "Buddy"
Around 30 Salzburg residents between their late 50s and 90s are currently helping the robot to learn - and already like it. Anyone interested can register with 50plus Gmbh in Salzburg.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sabine Deubler
Sabine Deubler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf