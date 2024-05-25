Vorteilswelt
Major exercise in Tyrol

Fictitious exercise scenario: “Animal disease outbreak”

Nachrichten
25.05.2024 16:00

In a fictitious scenario, numerous emergency services and authorities rehearsed how to combat foot-and-mouth disease (FMD). Focus on coordination of all parties involved.

comment0 Kommentare

"40 cattle on a Tyrolean farm have been infected with the highly contagious foot-and-mouth disease (FMD). A further spread of the virus cannot be ruled out" - this was the scenario of the Picorna.24 provincial exercise. In addition to the fictitious part of the exercise, practical units were also put through their paces. For example, samples were taken from animals and decontamination was carried out at an animal emergency care center in the lowlands.

Among other things, vehicles were contaminated during the exercise. (Bild: Land Tirol/Brandhuber)
Among other things, vehicles were contaminated during the exercise.
(Bild: Land Tirol/Brandhuber)

In addition to the provincial emergency management, the Kufstein district authority and the municipality of Angath, the Ministry of Health, the Agency for Health and Food Safety AGES, the province of Salzburg, representatives from Germany and the Picorna.24 emergency organizations also took part. Although FMD is not dangerous for humans, the virus infection can cause great suffering to animals, as LHStv Josef Geisler explains: "It is therefore important that regular drills are held."

Zitat Icon

The virus can also survive in dry dust. This means that if an infected animal is transported in a truck, for example, animals can still be infected days later.

Matthias Vill, Landesveterinärdirektion

Real exercise units with a theoretical scenario
The focus of the exercise was primarily on the coordination of all those involved. "The scenario for the exercise was that livestock in Salzburg and Bavaria were also affected by FMD. Therefore, it was also important to work together across borders and coordinate measures," explains Elmar Rizzoli, Head of the Tyrolean Center for Crisis and Disaster Management.

In addition to the use in stables, vehicles were also contaminated. "The virus can also survive in dry dust. This means that if an infected animal is transported in a truck, for example, animals can still be infected days later," says Matthias Vill from the Provincial Veterinary Directorate.

Martin Oberbichler
