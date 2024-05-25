Fictitious exercise scenario: “Animal disease outbreak”

"40 cattle on a Tyrolean farm have been infected with the highly contagious foot-and-mouth disease (FMD). A further spread of the virus cannot be ruled out" - this was the scenario of the Picorna.24 provincial exercise. In addition to the fictitious part of the exercise, practical units were also put through their paces. For example, samples were taken from animals and decontamination was carried out at an animal emergency care center in the lowlands.