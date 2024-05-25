Major exercise in Tyrol
Fictitious exercise scenario: “Animal disease outbreak”
In a fictitious scenario, numerous emergency services and authorities rehearsed how to combat foot-and-mouth disease (FMD). Focus on coordination of all parties involved.
"40 cattle on a Tyrolean farm have been infected with the highly contagious foot-and-mouth disease (FMD). A further spread of the virus cannot be ruled out" - this was the scenario of the Picorna.24 provincial exercise. In addition to the fictitious part of the exercise, practical units were also put through their paces. For example, samples were taken from animals and decontamination was carried out at an animal emergency care center in the lowlands.
In addition to the provincial emergency management, the Kufstein district authority and the municipality of Angath, the Ministry of Health, the Agency for Health and Food Safety AGES, the province of Salzburg, representatives from Germany and the Picorna.24 emergency organizations also took part. Although FMD is not dangerous for humans, the virus infection can cause great suffering to animals, as LHStv Josef Geisler explains: "It is therefore important that regular drills are held."
The virus can also survive in dry dust. This means that if an infected animal is transported in a truck, for example, animals can still be infected days later.
Matthias Vill, Landesveterinärdirektion
Real exercise units with a theoretical scenario
The focus of the exercise was primarily on the coordination of all those involved. "The scenario for the exercise was that livestock in Salzburg and Bavaria were also affected by FMD. Therefore, it was also important to work together across borders and coordinate measures," explains Elmar Rizzoli, Head of the Tyrolean Center for Crisis and Disaster Management.
In addition to the use in stables, vehicles were also contaminated. "The virus can also survive in dry dust. This means that if an infected animal is transported in a truck, for example, animals can still be infected days later," says Matthias Vill from the Provincial Veterinary Directorate.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.