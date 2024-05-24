Fleeing in a Jaguar
Speeding driver in Vienna charged with attempted murder
The Vienna public prosecutor's office has charged a reckless speeding driver, who evaded a police checkpoint on December 10 last year and gave the police a mile-long chase across the city, with attempted murder. The 34-year-old, who is currently in custody, denies the alleged intent to kill.
"This is not attempted murder. At most, it's coercion," said his defense lawyer Rudolf Mayer on Friday afternoon. The Serbian-born man does not have a driver's license and the Jaguar he was driving was not registered for traffic. In addition, the 34-year-old was under the influence of cannabis when officers wanted to carry out a routine check on the Gaudenzdorfer Gürtel. Instead of stopping, the man pressed the accelerator pedal.
Victim in hospital with broken bones
While fleeing from the police, the Jaguar driver disregarded several red traffic lights. He knocked down a cyclist and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, seriously injuring the passenger in the other car as well as the 46-year-old cyclist. Both ended up in hospital with broken bones.
These are trained officers, not invalids. They know what to do in a situation like this.
Verteidiger Rudolf Mayer
According to the prosecution, attempted murder was committed when the 34-year-old rode at two police officers who stood in his way with their service weapons drawn. According to the public prosecutor's office, the officers were only able to save themselves at the last moment by jumping to the side. In the opinion of the defense lawyer, there was no danger to the lives of those involved: "These are trained officers and not invalids. They know what to do in a situation like this."
Some questions remain unanswered for Mayer
It is also unclear whether or when the accused even saw the officers and whether he initiated a braking maneuver when he saw them, Mayer said. "No expert opinion from a traffic expert was obtained in the preliminary proceedings," criticized the defence lawyer.
Defense attorney requests expert opinion
It was not clear at what speed the defendant was actually traveling: "I have therefore requested the involvement of a motor vehicle expert and the obtaining of an expert opinion." This is to be provided during the main hearing - there is no date for this yet.
