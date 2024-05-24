Renaturation dispute
Gewessler: Does not need Totschnig’s approval
Does Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) dare to go it alone when it comes to the EU renaturation law? It is "long-standing and established practice" that the responsible ministers make decisions, said the politician on Friday.
"I also see no reason why we should do things differently here. What binds me is the opinion of the federal states." This could now crumble. Following a joint veto, the governments of Carinthia and Vienna have called for the regulation to be "brought closer after all". "If he still stands behind the previous position, that is the sticking point," said the Environment Minister on Friday in reference to Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ).
Headwind from the ÖVP
While some legal experts confirm that Gewessler does not need the approval of other ministries, others have objections. For example, the green light may be required from Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig, Finance Minister Magnus Brunner and Europe Minister Karoline Edtstadler (all ÖVP). The ÖVP rejects the EU renaturation law and only reaffirmed this on Thursday. Counter-arguments include over-regulation and rising food prices.
If Agriculture Minister Totschnig can weaken environmental protection standards in the common agricultural policy in Brussels without my agreement, then the reverse must also be possible.
"If Agriculture Minister Totschnig can weaken environmental protection standards in the Common Agricultural Policy in Brussels without my agreement, then the reverse must also be possible," commented Gewessler.
EU Environment Council on June 17
The EU law provides for more forests to be reforested, moors to be rewetted and rivers to be restored to their natural state (see video above). After lengthy negotiations, it was passed in a watered-down form in the EU Parliament. However, the final approval of the law by the environment ministers was postponed at short notice at the end of March. The next EU Environment Council is on June 17 in Luxembourg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
