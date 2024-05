Experience the power of nature up close in Lesachtal

For connoisseurs, there is also the "Genusskulinarium" at the Alpenhotel Wanderniki and the popular mill tour in Maria Luggau on May 31. The tour starts on May 30th with an easy hike to the Lackenalm. A total of 300 kilometers of marked hiking trails await you in the Lesach Valley, leading into the Carnic Alps and Lienz Dolomites - from family and themed hiking trails to guided climbing tours.

Info: www.lesachtal.com