Chancellery raffles off EM ball with celebrity signature

Nehammer wants to build a new national stadium

Nehammer and Rangnick also discussed a new national stadium during their meeting. In his "Austria Plan", the Federal Chancellor proposed a modern and adequate venue for the national team, a multifunctional national stadium that can also be used for many other events. An idea for which he has found consistent support from the ÖFB team manager. The plans for a new national stadium are to be fleshed out in close consultation with the ÖFB during the next government term.