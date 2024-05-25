Manchester City v Manchester United from 4pm

FA Cup Final LIVE
Six days after their historic fourth consecutive soccer championship, Manchester City are looking for their next title in the FA Cup final. Their opponents at London's Wembley Stadium will be Manchester United, who have the opportunity to bring a disastrous season to a conciliatory end. "We have to believe in it," said United coach Eric ten Hag. It is a repeat of last year's final match, when City secured the historic treble with a 2-1 victory.
The role of favorites clearly lies with City, who have now completely overtaken the superpower of the 1990s. The Red Devils have finished eleven times in a row behind the Citizens in the league and can only have small hopes on Saturday. If Erik ten Hag's side can pull off the coup, they would prevent a historic result: Never before has an English club won the league and FA Cup double twice in a row.
Coach facing the end
Either way, this could be ten Hag's last game on the United touchline after two years. After finishing eighth in the Premier League, the FA Cup is the last chance to secure an international starting place, and England's record champions would be in the group stage of the Europa League if they won. According to media rumors, however, the Dutchman will be out of a job before kick-off one year before his contract expires.
Ten Hag, who has recently been linked with Bayern again, refused to comment on the matter on Thursday. "I have nothing to say about it, I'm just concentrating on my job, which is to win the game on Saturday. I came here to win trophies. We have the chance to do that on Saturday," emphasized the 54-year-old.
City are going for their 21st trophy since 2008, when Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan from Abu Dhabi took over the club. The duel on Saturday will certainly not be a walk in the park for the favorites, as Phil Foden knows. "United didn't make it easy for us last year," said the defender. "Anyone can win a derby. We have to push ourselves to the limit to win."
The final will also be watched with suspicious eyes by the English competition. If United fail, Chelsea, sixth in the Premier League last season, will be allowed to try their luck in the Europa League rather than the Conference League. The ECL place would then go to Tottenham (7th), who are currently without a European Cup place.
