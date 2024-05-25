Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

FA Cup Final LIVE

Manchester City v Manchester United from 4pm

Nachrichten
25.05.2024 05:00

Final of the English FA Cup. Manchester City face Manchester United, we will be reporting live from 4pm - see ticker below.

comment0 Kommentare

Here is the live ticker:

Six days after their historic fourth consecutive soccer championship, Manchester City are looking for their next title in the FA Cup final. Their opponents at London's Wembley Stadium will be Manchester United, who have the opportunity to bring a disastrous season to a conciliatory end. "We have to believe in it," said United coach Eric ten Hag. It is a repeat of last year's final match, when City secured the historic treble with a 2-1 victory.

Erik ten Hag (Bild: AP/Associated Press)
Erik ten Hag
(Bild: AP/Associated Press)

The role of favorites clearly lies with City, who have now completely overtaken the superpower of the 1990s. The Red Devils have finished eleven times in a row behind the Citizens in the league and can only have small hopes on Saturday. If Erik ten Hag's side can pull off the coup, they would prevent a historic result: Never before has an English club won the league and FA Cup double twice in a row.

Coach facing the end
Either way, this could be ten Hag's last game on the United touchline after two years. After finishing eighth in the Premier League, the FA Cup is the last chance to secure an international starting place, and England's record champions would be in the group stage of the Europa League if they won. According to media rumors, however, the Dutchman will be out of a job before kick-off one year before his contract expires.

Ten Hag, who has recently been linked with Bayern again, refused to comment on the matter on Thursday. "I have nothing to say about it, I'm just concentrating on my job, which is to win the game on Saturday. I came here to win trophies. We have the chance to do that on Saturday," emphasized the 54-year-old.

City are going for their 21st trophy since 2008, when Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan from Abu Dhabi took over the club. The duel on Saturday will certainly not be a walk in the park for the favorites, as Phil Foden knows. "United didn't make it easy for us last year," said the defender. "Anyone can win a derby. We have to push ourselves to the limit to win."

Phil Foden (Bild: AP)
Phil Foden
(Bild: AP)

The final will also be watched with suspicious eyes by the English competition. If United fail, Chelsea, sixth in the Premier League last season, will be allowed to try their luck in the Europa League rather than the Conference League. The ECL place would then go to Tottenham (7th), who are currently without a European Cup place.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf