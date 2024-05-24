Star for "Thor"
Downey Jr. put Hemsworth through the ringer in speech
What "loves" each other teases each other, as the saying goes. No wonder Robert Downey Jr. didn't miss the opportunity to take the piss out of his "Avengers" buddy Chris Hemsworth at the presentation of his star on the "Walk of Fame".
On Thursday, the Australian was honored with a star on the "Walk of Fame". Reason enough for his superhero colleague Robert Downey Jr. to prepare a little speech.
After Downey Jr. urged the crowd on Hollywood Boulevard to watch Hemsworth's new film "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga", he praised the "infectious Australian charm" of the "Thor" star.
It was "difficult to describe him" because he was "so nicely packaged", Downey Jr. joked. That's why he asked his "Avengers" colleagues for help. They were asked to describe Hemsworth in three simple words.
"Second best Chris"
Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner called Hemsworth "absurd, annoying, amazing", according to Downey Jr. Mark Ruffalo, who can be seen as the Hulk in the "Avengers" films, on the other hand, alluded to a scene they shared in "Thor: Judgment Day" and explained that Hemsworth was a "Friend From Work" - a quote from the film.
"Black Widow" Scarlett Johansson would have summed it up with "sensitive leading lady", Downey Jr. continued with a wink. And Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, explained that Hemsworth was "second-best Chris".
"Where's the star?"
Chris Hemsworth naturally took his Hollywood colleague's teasing with humor. He also proved that he has plenty of it in an interview with "Variety", in which he opened up about a particularly embarrassing situation.
Years ago, he mistakenly assumed he would be honored with a star on the "Walk of Fame", the Australian explained. He feared this story could make him "look like an idiot", the 40-year-old confessed.
Together with other "Avengers" actors, Hemsworth was immortalized with handprints on the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in 2019. "I thought it was the Walk of Fame!" the 'Thor' actor now reports. "I took part as if I knew exactly what was happening. It was only afterwards that I asked myself: 'So, where's the star?"
Brought family with him
Five years later, the Australian actually received a star on the famous "Walk of Fame". Downey Jr. was joined at the ceremony by Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky and their three children India Rose (12) and twins Sasha and Tristan (10), as well as "Furiosa" co-star Anya Taylor-Joy.
