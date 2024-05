Over and out! Claudio Ranieri says arrivederci

"There is a beginning and an end to everything. To finish where I started is something I have dreamed of," he explained. Ranieri started his coaching career at Cagliari in 1988 and returned in 2023. This season, he kept the promoted team in the league. In Italy, Ranieri coached top clubs such as Juventus Turin, Inter Milan and AS Roma, while outside his home country he was active at Atletico Madrid, Monaco and Chelsea, among others.