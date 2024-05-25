Pigment disorders
How do I get rid of “age spots”?
It is now well known that a high dose of UV radiation adds up over the years and leads to premature skin and cell ageing, especially the formation of wrinkles. Faces with deep wrinkles are then called "sun-tanned".
Another skin phenomenon resulting from this is brown spots, especially on the face, décolleté and hands. Uncharmingly called "age spots", these are light-induced pigment disorders. The most important preventative measure is clear from their history: UV protection at all times of the year and day!
Not only when bathing or on vacation with sunscreen - always include the back of the hand - but also in everyday life when using day and hand care. Every second person worldwide suffers from pigmentation disorders, as the first epidemiological study (by La Roche Posay) with 48,000 people surveyed in 34 countries shows.
The results show that pigmentation disorders are much more common than previously assumed and have a major impact on quality of life. Those affected state that they feel less lovable, experience more discrimination and even feel "dirty" or fear giving this impression. Hyperpigmentation affects all age groups and skin colors and occurs in various forms:
- Lentigo (sun and age spots, as already described)
- Melasma (mostly associated with hormonal disorders)
- Post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (spots after acne, surgery and scarring)
- Drug-induced pigment disorders
In both of the latter cases, UV radiation also exacerbates the problem. In the meantime, active skin care ingredients have been developed which act as molecules directly against hyperpigmentation in the skin. If in doubt, consult a dermatologist. Depending on the cause, dermatological peelings, sanding, laser treatment etc. can help to improve the appearance of the skin.
