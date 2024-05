One driver almost unharmed, another struggles with death

Trapped in the sports car

The sports car driver crashed head-on into the front of the minibus. The slightly injured 28-year-old - who escaped with bruises - was able to free himself despite the fact that the vehicle doors could no longer be opened. However, the seriously injured 44-year-old was trapped and had to be rescued from his vehicle by the fire department. After receiving emergency medical treatment, he was taken to the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Clinic in Steyr - his condition is considered critical.