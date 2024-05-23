Overpriced concerts
US government wants to break up ticketing giant
The US government wants to break up the concert giant Live Nation. The accusation: together with its subsidiary Ticketmaster, the group illegally inflated the prices of concert tickets. This would also have harmed artists.
The aim is to split up the company, which has hundreds of well-known artists under contract, owns concert halls itself and controls large parts of the concert ticket market through Ticketmaster. "It's time to break up Live Nation," said US Attorney General Merrick Garland. The company is stifling competition.
Group defends itself
The US Department of Justice, 30 states and the District of Columbia around the capital Washington filed a lawsuit against the concert promoter and its subsidiary Ticketmaster in New York on Thursday.
Live Nation announced that it would prevail in court and described the lawsuit as a possible "short-lived PR coup for the Department of Justice". The lawsuit will not solve the problems that fans have with regard to ticket prices, service fees and access to shows.
Sometimes horrendous prices
Among other things, Ticketmaster had marketed an acclaimed tour by mega-star Taylor Swift in 2022, where fans had complained about long waiting times and exorbitant ticket prices.
