Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

For five decades

Taggenbrunn: A museum of its own for the Carinthian watch

Nachrichten
23.05.2024 21:02

The history of the watch and jewelry brand Jacques Lemans is now on display at Taggenbrunn Castle.

comment0 Kommentare

To mark the 50th anniversary of Jacques Lemans, which - as reported - is being celebrated this year, the Riedl family has opened its own museum at Taggenbrunn Castle near St. Veit, which presents the success story of this well-known Carinthian watch and jewelry brand. "The exhibition shows Jacques Lemans then and now. From the first watch, reminiscent of grandmother's time, to all our prominent testimonials from the film and sports industry and milestones such as the Formula 1 license," says owner Alfred Riedl, who opened the museum in the north wing of Taggenbrunn Castle on Thursday together with his sons Andreas, who is already a member of the management team, and Christian, who is also already active in the family business.

Taggenbrunn Castle: Viticulture and art are the other hobbyhorses of clock entrepreneur Alfred Riedl. (Bild: Manuela Karner)
Taggenbrunn Castle: Viticulture and art are the other hobbyhorses of clock entrepreneur Alfred Riedl.
(Bild: Manuela Karner)

In addition to various watch models and creative information boards that allow visitors to immerse themselves in the past 50 years, there is also a giant watch made from 10,000 Jacques Lemans spare parts.

Another fascinating insight is provided by the series of photos on the rustic walls, which show the effort required to turn the former castle ruins into such a gem.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Manuela Karner
Manuela Karner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf