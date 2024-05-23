Taggenbrunn: A museum of its own for the Carinthian watch

To mark the 50th anniversary of Jacques Lemans, which - as reported - is being celebrated this year, the Riedl family has opened its own museum at Taggenbrunn Castle near St. Veit, which presents the success story of this well-known Carinthian watch and jewelry brand. "The exhibition shows Jacques Lemans then and now. From the first watch, reminiscent of grandmother's time, to all our prominent testimonials from the film and sports industry and milestones such as the Formula 1 license," says owner Alfred Riedl, who opened the museum in the north wing of Taggenbrunn Castle on Thursday together with his sons Andreas, who is already a member of the management team, and Christian, who is also already active in the family business.