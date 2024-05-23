Stooge caught
Luxury cars stolen: Loot gone, thieves convicted
They were the henchmen, the executors - and only sat briefly in the luxury cars they stole on assignment. A Turk and two Poles are going to jail for this, the valuable loot - almost two million euros in metal - is being driven by someone else. The reward for the thieves would have been ridiculously small.
Seven cars, or rather luxury SUVs worth around 1.7 million euros, were stolen by a Turk and two Poles from the parking lot of the vehicle logistics company Hödlmayr in Schwertberg last autumn. On Thursday, they had to answer for it at Linz Regional Court. The first defendant, Tamer Y. (41), had access to the strictly monitored parking lot with thousands of cars as an employee. On the first occasion he allowed the second defendant Kamil S. (27) to enter, on other occasions he cut his own way through the wire fence. Also charged was Pawel H. (27), who is said to have driven only one car off the premises.
Blameless to this day
All three previously blameless but heavily indebted workers had been recruited and guided by unknown or fugitive backers. They drove several Mercedes G 63 AMGs, a BMW X5 and X7 and a Range Rover, the keys of which were inside the cars, off the premises and handed them over a few kilometers away. Although each of them received 1500 euros per vehicle, they have now been given prison sentences on top of that: Tamer Y. and Kamil S. each received four years in prison plus a high five-figure compensation payment, while Pawel H. has to spend ten months in prison. Some of the sentences are final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.