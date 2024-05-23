Luxury cars stolen: Loot gone, thieves convicted

Seven cars, or rather luxury SUVs worth around 1.7 million euros, were stolen by a Turk and two Poles from the parking lot of the vehicle logistics company Hödlmayr in Schwertberg last autumn. On Thursday, they had to answer for it at Linz Regional Court. The first defendant, Tamer Y. (41), had access to the strictly monitored parking lot with thousands of cars as an employee. On the first occasion he allowed the second defendant Kamil S. (27) to enter, on other occasions he cut his own way through the wire fence. Also charged was Pawel H. (27), who is said to have driven only one car off the premises.