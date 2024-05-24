No day in prison for fatal bites upsets many readers

1) The fine is to be calculated in daily rates. It shall be at least two daily rates.

(2) The daily rate shall be assessed according to the personal circumstances and the economic capacity of the offender at the time of the judgment of first instance. However, the daily rate shall be set at a minimum of EUR 4 and a maximum of EUR 5,000.

(3) In the event that the fine cannot be collected, a substitute custodial sentence shall be imposed. One day of substitute imprisonment corresponds to two daily rates.