Will WAC have to do without the Austrian pot in future?

No glorious memories

A brief farewell in the dressing room. Immediately after the final whistle, a "thank you" in front of the TV camera - and then the era of coach Schmid at the WAC was already over. Even though he achieved the second-best points average of all WAC coaches (1.54 in 44 league games; best: Struber 1.92/14 games) - thanks to the fact that the team was only relegated twice - even though his former dream player Mo Bamba brought in a record five million euros and Thierno Ballo made the senior team, his time in charge will not be remembered as a glorious one.