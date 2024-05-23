“Players are ready to suffer for the European Cup”

He and Violett will take on Hartberg in the last home game of the season on Friday - the play-off final (two matches) is ultimately about the last European Cup place. However, nobody at the Violets has fond memories of the last game in Favoriten with the 4-0 defeat against WAC, after which coach Michael Wimmer had to leave. "We naturally want to repay the fans for their incredible support and make up for the last defeat with a win. The energy in the team is great, it's really fun at the moment, the coach has welded the team together!"