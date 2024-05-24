Salzburg League
“Both teams deserved the title”
Kuchl coach Hofer and Seekirchen coach Lapkalo spoke in a "Krone" double interview about the exciting championship battle in the Salzburg League. What they both like about each other, why their teams are playing in a league of their own this year and who will end up at the top of the table.
The championship battle in the Salzburg League is coming to a head. At the beginning of May, SV Kuchl was still nine points ahead of SV Seekirchen. With four rounds to go, it is now only three (67:64). Both teams have pulled away from the rest of the league. UFC Hallein, in third place, are already eleven and 14 points behind. Fourth-placed SV Grödig even have 20 and 23 points respectively. The "Krone" asked the two successful coaches for a double interview.
"Krone": Two weeks ago, the championship seemed to be decided.Why is it still close now?
Thomas Hofer: Losing the direct duel (0:4) was bitter. We also had an additional burden with the national cup final and were then unable to flip the switch as well.
Mario Lapkalo: Things can always happen quickly in sport. The fact that they played another competition may have played into our hands.
Why are your teams so much better than the rest?
Hofer: I think we both have very good teams in terms of quality and stability. In addition, we've both had many periods of success. That gives you security and calm.
Lapkalo: We have an extremely high level of participation in training. There is always a certain degree of competition. But our strength is also a credit to the club.
What do you like about your counterpart on the bench?
Hofer: Mario has a certain relaxed attitude, but also a lot of experience. He has his team absolutely under control and does a really good job.
Lapkalo: What sets Tom apart is his experience and the way he deals with his players. The whole package is just right.
How disappointed would you be if you only finished second in the end?
Hofer: If you play a season like that and then don't become champions, the disappointment is naturally huge. That's part and parcel of sport. I think both clubs deserved it. But whoever is looking through their fingers will carry on regardless.
Lapkalo: If it doesn't work out, there will be another attempt. Soccer is so short-lived. Three days later, nobody will probably be talking about it anyway. We just want it to be exciting.
Why will you be champions?
Hofer: We have it in our own hands. That's our advantage. The decision won't be made until the last matchday.
Lapkalo: We'll try to win all the remaining games and keep our fingers crossed for the competition. But of course, we're just a passenger.
