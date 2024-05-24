“Both teams deserved the title”

How disappointed would you be if you only finished second in the end?

Hofer: If you play a season like that and then don't become champions, the disappointment is naturally huge. That's part and parcel of sport. I think both clubs deserved it. But whoever is looking through their fingers will carry on regardless.

Lapkalo: If it doesn't work out, there will be another attempt. Soccer is so short-lived. Three days later, nobody will probably be talking about it anyway. We just want it to be exciting.