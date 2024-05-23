A terrible balance
146 cases of child abduction in Upper Austria
Little people with big worries: 6112 reports of endangered child welfare were received by the Upper Austrian district administrative authorities in 2023. In 146 cases, the child actually had to be removed from the family and placed in a socio-educational facility or with a foster family.
The removal of the child is a "very sensitive consideration of the lesser means", commented Michael Lindner (SPÖ) and Theresia Schlöglmann, head of the child and youth welfare service, at their press conference on Thursday. The aim is to bring the child back home if possible.
Number has fallen
Compared to 2019, the number of reports of endangerment has fallen from 6,352 to 6,112. According to Schlöglmann, the number of children and young people who need to be cared for outside of their families is also "gradually decreasing". There are currently 1,545 children and young people - according to Lindner, there are a good 250,000 minors in Upper Austria - in so-called full care.
"Good offer from social services"
The Provincial Councillor attributes the decline to the "good range of social services". For example, according to the 2023 statistics, 9024 consultations were made in the Upper Austrian child protection centers. However, 7088 "mobile help" was also counted for stressful family situations or for parenting support.
Greater focus on prevention
The new Child and Youth Welfare Act for Upper Austria, which is currently being drafted, will place an even greater focus on prevention in future. To this end, relevant systems such as schools, medicine and social work must be better networked, announced Lindner.
