146 cases of child abduction in Upper Austria

Number has fallen

Compared to 2019, the number of reports of endangerment has fallen from 6,352 to 6,112. According to Schlöglmann, the number of children and young people who need to be cared for outside of their families is also "gradually decreasing". There are currently 1,545 children and young people - according to Lindner, there are a good 250,000 minors in Upper Austria - in so-called full care.