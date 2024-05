Clear answers in a duel of unanswered questions

It has been clear for some time that FC Marchfeld will have a new face on the touchline next season. However, following the latest results (just one win from seven games), the club and coach Hannes Friesenbichler ended their partnership on Wednesday evening. "We agreed that it would be better if we quit straight away," explained sporting director Ernst Baumeister, who has been acting as interim coach for the last two rounds and wants to focus primarily on mental freshness: "Changing anything tactically now would only cause chaos."